Coastal Carolina loses Cure Bowl in overtime

ORLANDO, Florida — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Elijah James blocked Massimo Biscardi’s 42-yard field goal attempt in overtime to give No. 23 Liberty a 37-34 victory over No. 9 Coastal Carolina on Saturday night in a wild finish in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl.

Liberty took the lead on Alex Barbir’s 44-yard field goal on the first extra possession. Coastal Carolina got a huge break in regulation when Liberty’s Joshua Mack fumbled inside the 1 with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Safety Alex Spillum recovered the fumble to end the long drive.