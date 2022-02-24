South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announces new inductees

Former Midlands standouts who starred in the NFL will headline the 2022 induction ceremonies in Greenville.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has released the names of those individuals who will be the newest inductees who will headline the enshrinement ceremonies in April.

Midlands products Peter Boulware and Dwayne Harper are part of this class.

A Spring Valley graduate, Boulware was an All-American at Florida State where he won a national champion in 1993 and was named the National Defensive Player of the Year in 1996. He was drafted with the fourth overall selection in the 1997 NFL Draft by Baltimore and that season he was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year. Four years later, he was part of the Ravens win in Super Bowl XXXV which was the highlight of his nine-year NFL career.

Harper is a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and went on to star at South Carolina State where he was named a First Team All-MEAC selection and an Associated Press Division II All-American. He was taken in the 11th round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 1988 NFL Draft. Harper would play six seasons with the Seahawks, five with the Chragers and one with the Detroit Lions. He was the starting cornerback for the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX and was named to the MEAC Hall of Fame for their Class of 2019.

Other inductees into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame include former Gamecock defensive back Rick Sanford who was an All-American for the Gamecocks and in 1979, he was drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots with the 25th overall selection. The Rock Hill native played seven seasons in the NFL.

The late Chester McGlockton was a standout at Clemson on the defensive line from 1989 to 1991. He was the 16th overall selection by the LA/Oakland Raiders in 1992. He played six seasons with the Raiders, earning four pro bowls during that time. Between the seasons of 1994 and 1997 he was a four-time Pro Bowler and named All-Pro three times. After playing with the Raiders, he anchored the defensive line for the Chiefs (1998-2000) for the Broncos (2001-2002), and then retired after a season with the New York Jets in 2003.

Chester tragically passed away at the age of 42 from the consequences of left ventricular hypertrophy on November 30, 2011. His wife Zina McGlockton will be attending the April 29th event at the Hilton Greenville to accept the honor on Chester’s behalf.