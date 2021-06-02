Can another S.C. State Bulldog win a Super Bowl?

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — When it comes to former South Carolina State Bulldogs winning Super Bowls, the legendary Donnie Shell set the gold standard with four titles with the Steelers. Harry Carson won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants, while Charlie Brown did likewise with Washington. Barney Chavous won a pair of Super Bowls as an assistant with Denver.
John Gilliam played in Super Bowl VIII in 1974 with Minnesota. making him the first Bulldog to play in the big game. The latest S.C. State product to play in the Super Bowl is defensive back Antonio Hamilton who is in his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Last season, Alex Brown was on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs who rallied to the defeat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. That marked Brown's first Super Bowl title, He is currently on injured reserve but he will still be in Tampa cheering on his teammates who will face the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium.