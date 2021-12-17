Newberry College defensive back earns All-America status

Anthony Blue was a tenacious defender who led the Wolves with six interceptions this past season.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — When Anthony Blue arrived on the Newberry College campus, it was obvious from the start that he was going to be a special player in the secondary.

Blue has lived up to the expectations in his four years and this week, he was named to the Associated Press All-America Second Team.

The former Dillon standout led Newberry with six interceptions. He had already been named to the South Atlantic Conference First Team as well as the Division II All-Southeast Region First Team.

In November, Blue was extended an invitation to the National Football League Players Association Collegiate Bowl. The game, set for January 29, 2022, will take place in the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.