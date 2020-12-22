Peoples sets bowl rushing mark, App State tops North Texas

The Mountaineers remained perfect in bowls since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2014.

CONWAY, S.C. — Camerun Peoples ran for a bowl-record 319 yards and tied a record with five rushing touchdowns as Appalachian State beat North Texas 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Peoples, a sophomore, surpassed the 307 yards rushing of Georgia Tech’s PJ Daniels in the 2004 Humanitarian Bowl.

Peoples also became the seventh player to run for that many scores in a bowl game, a list that includes Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders and Toledo’s Kareem Hunt.