Jones runs, passes Charlotte to 24-3 win over South Carolina State

Poggi, who was associate head coach at Michigan, got a stellar effort from his defense, which held the FCS Bulldogs to 168 yards and a first-half field goal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jalon Jones threw for one touchdown, ran for another and Charlotte started the Biff Poggi Era with a 24-3 win over South Carolina State on Saturday.

Jones was 13 of 19 for 125 yards with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Kennon midway through the fourth quarter that capped the scoring. His one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter made it 7-3.

Durell Robinson ran for six yards to make it 14-3 with 4:12 left before halftime. Robinson had 71 of the 49ers' 213 yards rushing.

