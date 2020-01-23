CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Super Bowl is a week and a half away, and thanks to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, a Marine Corps sergeant will be in the stands in Miami.

McCaffrey teamed up with USAA and the Marine Corps Association to make it happen. Sergeant Major Luis Leiva has been deployed twice to Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Thank you for nearly 30 years of service to our country and being part of the best defensive team I've ever seen," McCaffrey said in a tweet.

Leiva and a guest will meet with McCaffrey and other NFL players and coaches during Super Bowl weekend before attending the big game on Sunday.

