Greg Olsen is headed to the Seattle Seahawks after parting ways with the Carolina Panthers in January.
The 34-year-old tightend is expected to make $7 million during a one year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported.
During his time with the Panthers, Olsen held the franchise's all-time leading tight end in terms of receiving yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard receiving games (10). He ranks second among franchise tight ends in receiving touchdowns (39) behind Wesley Walls (44) and third all-time in receiving yards and receptions behind Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad.
"On the field, I will always cherish the nine seasons we shared together," Olsen said in a statement released after his initial departure in January. The wins, the losses, standing at midfield holding the Halas Trophy as NFC champs. The reality of going to the Super Bowl was beyond words, as was the disappointment of falling short.
Olsen played in Charlotte with the Carolina Panthers for nine years.
