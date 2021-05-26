NC A&T, NC Central to kick off 2022 football season in Charlotte

Next year’s game will be the third time that the 97-year rivalry has been played in Charlotte and just the second time since 1990.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced that North Carolina A&T State University will play North Carolina Central University in the Duke’s Mayo Classic to open the 2022 and 2027 seasons. Exact dates and times along with events information will be released in the future.

100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte and the Leon Frank Agency will be partnering with CSF for the matchup, working on events and business development.

Next year’s game will be the third time that the 97-year rivalry has been played in Charlotte and just the second time since 1990. The two teams played at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 4, 2008, in front of 20,180 fans. The teams also played in Charlotte in 1990.

The rivalry dates back to 1924 when NC A&T tied NCCU, 13-13, in Durham, North Carolina. The Aggies lead the series 52-34-5. NC A&T has won 21 of the last 29 meetings. NCCU has won seven of the last 14 contests, including three of the last six, but the Aggies have three straight victories over the Eagles.

“We are very proud to bring the storied rivalry of NC A&T and NC Central to Charlotte in 2022 and 2027 for the Duke’s Mayo Classic,” said Danny Morrison, Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “Hosting such a longstanding rivalry between two HBCU schools is an honor and privilege for CSF, our partners, and the city of Charlotte. We look forward to working with 100 Black Men of Charlotte and the Leon Frank Agency to impact the community through new initiatives and events around the games. We are excited to welcome Aggies and Eagles fans to the Queen City for great fun and football to kick off the 2022 and 2027 seasons.”

