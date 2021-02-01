LIVE UPDATES: #3 Ohio State vs. #2 Clemson | Sugar Bowl

Buckeyes and Tigers meeting for the second straight year in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State 42 - Clemson 21 | 3rd quarter | 4:55

The Buckeyes back up by three scores as Fields airs out the ball to Olave as he reels in the 56-yard touchdown pass. That's Fields fifth of the game. (7 plays, 91 yards, 3:00)

---

Ohio State 35 - Clemson 21 | 3rd quarter | 7:56

The Tigers make it big off the turnover as a nine-play drive ends with Lawrence connecting with Powell for a second time in the contest. (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:49)

---

Buckeyes turn the ball over

Ohio State comes out in the second half continuing to move the ball including a pass from Fields to Olave for 36 yards. On 3rd & goal, Fields' pass gets tipped at the line and Mike Jones comes up with the interception in the end zone.

---

HALFTIME: Ohio State 35 - Clemson 14

After punting the ball after their first possession, Fields is 16 of 18 with 223 yards and four touchdowns. Sermon has 121 yards on the ground and 47 receiving yards.

---

Ohio State 35 - Clemson 14 | 2nd quarter | 5:12

Fields continues to play through some apparent pain after that shot. The Buckeyes' quarterback throws his third touchdown pass of the quarter, his second to Ruckert) with 11 seconds left in the half. (12 plays, 80 yards, 3:09)

---

Ohio State 28 - Clemson 14 | 2nd quarter | 5:12

After sitting out one play, Fields came back into the game and threw a strike to Chris Olave for the touchdown. After the drive, Fields was taken into the medical tent. He appeared to be in some pain on the sideline.

---

Skalski ejected for targeting

Linebacker James Skalski has been ejected for targeting. Fields was scrambling for a first down on 3rd & 13 and was hit by Skalski in the back. Replay officials said Skalski was penalized for targeting and was ejected.

---

Ohio State 21 - Clemson 14 | 1st quarter | 10:35

The first lead of the game comes as Fields rolls out to his left and throws back across the field to a wide-open Ruckert who takes it in from 17 yards out. (9 plays, 84 yards, 4:16)

---

Ohio State 14 - Clemson 14 | 1st quarter | 1:36

We're knotted again. The score was set up by Fields who took a shot downfield and found a diving Garrett Wilson for 47 yards. On 3rd & goal, Fields gets the ball to Luke Farrell for the touchdown. (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:36)

---

Ohio State 7 - Clemson 14 | 1st quarter | 5:01

That tie didn't last long. Clemson comes out looking like their first drive, running seven plays before Travis Etienne rushes it in from three yards out. (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:58)

---

Ohio State 7 - Clemson 7 | 1st quarter | 7:59

Remember Trey Sermon? The Ohio State back continues to be a big factor. After catching the ball out of the backfield for 34 yards, he gets the ball on the handoff and runs 32 yards to tie this game up. (3 plays, 77 yards, 1:12)

---

Ruckert saves possible turnover

The Buckeyes go three and out on their first drive as Justin Fields was stuffed on 3rd & 2. Fields fumbled the ball but Jeremy Ruckert falls on it to avoid the early turnover.

---

Ohio State 0 - Clemson 7 | 1st quarter | 12:10

Clemson does not take long to jump out to a lead as they attack Ohio State on the sidelines to move the ball. Trevor Lawrence finds Cornell Powell for 27 yards on 3rd & 5. Lawrence then with the keeper two plays later for the diving touchdown. (8 plays, 82 yards, 2:50)

---

Teague, Miller out for Ohio State

A total of 16 players will be unavailable for the Buckeyes Friday night. This week's list including running back Master Teague and starting guard Harry Miller.

On the defensive side, they'll be without defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyler Friday.

---

The season comes down to this game for Ohio State. They navigated the 2020 season with another Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In a year of uncertainty, the one thing that repeated this year was their opponent: Clemson.

This is the second straight season these two will meet in the playoff. The winner tonight will advance to play Alabama in the National Championship Game.