Ohio State tight end Zak Herbstreit out of hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Zak Herbstreit is out of the hospital.

The university told 10TV Herbstreit was released from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Wednesday.

Kirk Herbstreit, Zak's father, tweeted a message from his son on Tuesday saying test results from last week forced him to be hospitalized. The message also said Zak had a "setback these past couple of weeks."

Details surrounding what hospitalized Zak are unclear, but the Twitter message indicated that cardiologists were looking after him. Kirk said Zak has a long journey ahead of him.

Zak is one-third of the first three-generation family of players in the school’s history.

Kirk is a leading college football announcer and analyst for ESPN. Kirk and Jim Herbstreit, Zak’s grandfather, were each captain of the Ohio State football team and Zak’s mother was an Ohio State cheerleader.

When playing Montgomery Bell Academy in Tennessee, Herbstreit had four career touchdown receptions. He was named first-team all-region as a senior.