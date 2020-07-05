x
Panthers 2020 game schedule released

Carolina will open the season at home against the Raiders, and will visit the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a new coach, and the departure of its stars of the last decade, the Carolina Panthers start a new chapter in 2020.

The season schedule has been released (home games in BOLD)

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Aug. 13-17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD

Aug. 20-24 at New England Patriots, TBD

Aug. 30 at Baltimore Ravens, 8 P.M. on NBC

Sept. 3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD

REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK 1 (Sept. 13): vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.

WEEK 2 (Sept. 20): @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

WEEK 3 (Sept. 27): @ LA Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 4 (Oct. 4): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m.

WEEK 5 (Oct. 11): @ Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

WEEK 6 (Oct. 18): vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

WEEK 7 (Oct. 25): @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

WEEK 8 (Oct. 29): vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. / Thursday Night Football

WEEK 9 (Nov. 8): @ Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

WEEK 10 (Nov. 15): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

WEEK 11 (Nov. 22): vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

WEEK 12 (Nov. 29): @ Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

WEEK 13 (Dec. 6): BYE WEEK

WEEK 14 (Dec. 13): vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m.

WEEK 15 (Dec. 19-20): @ Green Bay Packers, TBD

WEEK 16 (Dec. 27): @ Washington Redskins, 1 p.m.

WEEK 17 (Jan. 3): vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

