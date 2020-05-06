Panthers star thanks critical care nurses

Carolina receiver DJ Moore showed up to feed nurses at Novant and offer his gratitude

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers receiver DJ Moore thanked local nurses on Friday morning, offering them words of encouragement, and a meal.

Moore, along with his foundation Moore2Life and Fit Kitchen of Charlotte, met with critical care nurses, who see the first, and worst cases of COVID-19 and other illnesses.

"That's big to have them come out here and be able to help them," said Moore. "That was beautiful to me."

Moore told the nurses: "I just want to say thank you. It's really important that when people come in, y'all take really good care of them."

Now entering his third season, Moore is coming off of a very promising 2019 campaign.

He finished 9th in receiving yards (1,175) and 15th in receptions (87).