Panthers starting left guard will miss the rest of the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers left guard Brady Christensen will miss the rest of the season, the Panthers confirmed to WCNC Charlotte.

Christensen injured his biceps late in the team's Week 1 loss at Atlanta, but played the remainder of the game.

Carolina was already without starting right guard Austin Corbett, who will miss at least the first four weeks of the year as he continues to rehab the ACL tear he suffered in the final game of 2022.

Head coach Frank Reich says the team will decide between Justin McCray, Cade Mays and rookie Nash Jensen to take Christensen's spot on Monday Night Football against New Orleans.

The Panthers are not having very good injury luck through the first week of the season, with Reich revealing Wednesday that cornerback Jaycee Horn may need surgery to repair the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday.

Horn pulled up in the first half with the non-contact injury.

Reich says surgery and IR are options for Jaycee Horn (hamstring) but they are still evaluating #panthers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 13, 2023

Reich told media Wednesday that Horn reported feeling a pop.

Horn and the team are still gaining other opinions and a full picture of the injury.

"Next man up," Reich said. "Not in a heartless way. You certainly have compassion for the players who go down. But every team, or most teams are going through the same thing. When we put together the practice squad, it's really a 69-man roster because everybody's probably going to play by the end of the year."