For local NCAA Tournament teams, it's about appreciating the moment

Winthrop and App State are in Indianapolis preparing for their games this week

INDIANAPOLIS — Upon arrival in Indianapolis, the Winthrop Eagles received an escort from the airport to their hotel from six state troopers.

At their hotel, meals are hand-delivered right outside their door.

While the team has to mostly stay on its floor and isolate except for practices and media availabilities, they're appreciative they get to be a part of the NCAA Tournament.

Regardless of how different it is this year.

"To think we get to sit here, I just got this new warm up from Adidas, look at it, it's free! I wear sneakers to work, man," said Eagles coach Pat Kelsey. "We get to play on national television in a couple of days. You know what the salmon that was delivered to my room was pretty dang good! It's pretty good! I just think more than anything it's just having an appreciation for what we have."

Kelsey: "It's not easy right now for the WORLD."



Winthrop coach on the Eagles being appreciative of being at the #NCAATournament in Indianapolis. https://t.co/zrHFNxYS0p pic.twitter.com/urKqnYCtvv — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 16, 2021

Winthrop is a No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 Villanova on Friday night at 9:57 p.m.

Appalachian State surely appreciates the moment as well.

The Mountaineers are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000.

They will play in a First Four game against fellow 16-seed Norfolk State on Thursday night.