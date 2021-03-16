For local NCAA Tournament teams, it's about appreciating the moment

INDIANAPOLIS — Upon arrival in Indianapolis, the Winthrop Eagles received an escort from the airport to their hotel from six state troopers.
At their hotel, meals are hand-delivered right outside their door.
While the team has to mostly stay on its floor and isolate except for practices and media availabilities, they're appreciative they get to be a part of the NCAA Tournament.
Regardless of how different it is this year.
"To think we get to sit here, I just got this new warm up from Adidas, look at it, it's free! I wear sneakers to work, man," said Eagles coach Pat Kelsey. "We get to play on national television in a couple of days. You know what the salmon that was delivered to my room was pretty dang good! It's pretty good! I just think more than anything it's just having an appreciation for what we have."
Winthrop is a No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 Villanova on Friday night at 9:57 p.m.
Appalachian State surely appreciates the moment as well.
The Mountaineers are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000.
They will play in a First Four game against fellow 16-seed Norfolk State on Thursday night.
"There's going to be so many millions of viewers on this First Four because of last year not having the tournament," said coach Dustin Kerns. "It's going to be a pretty monumental moment for our country, and we're going to be a part of it on Thursday."