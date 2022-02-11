Foreman keeps trucking through low points to get chance in Carolina

Panthers RB has back-to-back 118 yard rushing performances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — D'Onta Foreman has a bruising running style, so it's fitting to find out he owns a trucking company.

At one point, Foreman thought he'd be making Foreman Transport LLC., his full-time job, after failing to catch on with any teams ahead of the 2020 or 2021 seasons.

"So I had a couple of low points," Foreman said. "I was just sitting there trying to wait for a call."

Foreman would fill his time investing, into his health, and his business.

"I would run and try to stay in shape. Because I never wanted to get away from it," he said. "And I just started investing in my businesses. I have a trucking company and started some real estate."

That trucking company is based near Foreman's hometown in Houston, TX, but he'll have to run it from afar for now.

The Tennessee Titans picked Foreman up in November of the 2020 season, and he ran for 95 yards over six games.

In 2021, Foreman again joined the Titans active roster in November, but this time put together a 566-yards, three-touchdown performance, in a stretch filling in for the injured Derrick Henry.

That fulfilled a promise Foreman made to his father, Darreck, who died last October in a one-car accident in Oklahoma while driving a truck.

He was 47 years old.

"One of the last conversations I had with my dad was that if I ever got the opportunity I would take it and try to make the best of it," Foreman said.

He did in Tennessee and is doing so again in Carolina, which didn't really use Foreman until trading away Christian McCaffrey.

On a one-year deal, Foreman looks like he could earn a contract to stick around, and will certainly have interest from other teams as well.

Through two games taking the bulk of the carries, Foreman has rushed 41 times for 236 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.75 yards per carry.

The 6-foot-1, 236-pound Foreman has shown a willingness to take and even initiate contact during carries and the ability to get to the edge with speed.

He certainly fits the run-first identity interim coach Steve Wilks has implemented.

"It's spot on," Wilks said. "Big, physical back that can tote the rock and wear a defense down as the game progresses."