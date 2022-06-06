Former Davidson star works out for Hornets ahead of NBA Draft

Kellan Grady finished his college career at Kentucky

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets brought in another group of NBA Draft prospects on Monday, including a familiar face.

Former Davidson star Kellan Grady was inside the team's practice facility adjacent to Spectrum Center, being put through drills, and putting up shots as Charlotte prepares for the June 23 draft.

Grady, a native of Boston, played four years at Davidson, scoring over 2,000 points and being named first-team All-Atlantic 10.

The shooting guard spent one post-grad season at the University of Kentucky.

In a five-year collegiate career, Grady scored 2,389 total points, averaging 16 per game.

The 6-foot-5 Grady shot 37.8% from three, and 54.6% from the field, to go along with a 76% mark from the free throw line.

He credits his season in Lexington with preparing him for the professional ranks by pitting him against longer, more athletic opponents.

But Grady said playing for Davidson and coach Bob McKillop has given him a great advantage in the interview process.

"One of the things I've been complimented on throughout this process is my character and my ability to be coached," Grady said. "A lot of that is a result of my parents, but also of me playing for coach McKillop."

Grady is represented by former NBA player Mike Miller, who also serves as an agent for former Duke star Paolo Banchero.

Former Davidson Wildcat Luka Brajkovic also worked out for the Hornets last week.

The NBA Draft is Thursday, June 23.

Charlotte owns the rights to two first-round picks (No. 13 and 15) as well as a second-round selection (No. 45).