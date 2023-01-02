Former Knights player becomes team's new manager

Justin Jirschele, 32, played for the Knights in 2014 and 2015

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New Charlotte Knights manager Justin Jirschele looks like he could still suit up and play for the club.

The 32-year-old is one of the youngest managers in pro baseball, and one of the quickest risers too.

Jirschele first managed the Single-A Kannapolis Intimidators, before going to A-Advanced Winston Salem.

He spent two seasons guiding the Double-A Birmingham Barons and is now in Triple-A Charlotte in just his seventh season coaching in the Chicago White Sox organization.

"Continuing to learn the game of baseball," Jirschele said. "You're never done learning. If you think you are the game will pass you by in a quick hurry."

Jirschele played 184 minor league games in the White Sox system from 2012-15, batting .277.

He spent parts of 2014 and 2015 with the Knights, including being on the diamond when Truist Field opened in 2014.

Now he'll manage at that same ballpark, one of the best in Minor League Baseball.

"The fans are just so great here," Jirschele said. "They back us, they support us. They continue to show up. We're going to try and give them everything we can back."

Jirschele's father, Mike, is the manager of the Kansas City Royals Triple-A club, the Omaha Stormchasers.

The Knights open the 2023 season at home against the Memphis Redbirds.

