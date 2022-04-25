Former Panthers star KK Short holds inaugural charity golf event

Teammates like Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart show up in support

Former Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann "KK" Short held a new charity golf tournament on Monday.

"Kawann Short Charities Golf Tournament" was held at TPC Piper Glen and benefits will help "exposing, empowering, and encouraging

the lives of underserved youth through education, arts and athletics," according to the former Pro Bowl player's website.

Short's former teammates, such as Jonathan Stewart, Luke Kuechly, Mike Tolbert, Brenton Bersin and Tre Boston were in attendance to show their support.

"This is my first one, so we've got to make it the best one," Short said.

The tournament and Short's charities benefit underserved children in Charlotte, and in his native East Chicago, Indiana.

"Just to bring awareness to the platform that I have," Short said, "to lend a hand and help out a lot of kids."