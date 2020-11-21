Four-peat: Charlotte Christian wins another state title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the fourth-straight year, the Charlotte Christian Knights are NCISAA Division 1 state champs.
The Knights defeated Rabun Gap on Friday, 27-21 at home to clinch the championship, finishing the season 6-1.
With the game tied, 7-7, in the second quarter, QB Matthew Tuomala scored on a broken play, bobbling the snap, but then running it in for a score to make it 14-14.
Chip Kasay then snagged the first of two interceptions on the evening.
Henry Rutledge later run for a 92-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 at halftime, and the Knights ultimately prevailed for their fourth-straight title.
In the South Carolina High School League playoffs, Northwestern and Catawba Ridge advanced.
The Trojans defeated Dorman, 27-21 and will host TL Hanna in the AAAAA Upper State Championship game next week.
The Copperheads defeated Irmo, 41-21 and will travel to A.C. Flora next week in the AAAA playoffs.
Flora defeated South Pointe, Friday, 41-14.