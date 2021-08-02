Hornets lose two players, gains 2022 first-round pick as NBA free agency period begins

New Orleans is sending a lottery-protected 2022 first-round draft choice to the Hornets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans are sending Lonzo Ball to Chicago and acquiring Devonte Graham from Charlotte as part of separate sign-and-trade agreements.

The deal for Ball will send Bulls guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple to the Pelicans. New Orleans is sending a lottery-protected 2022 first-round draft choice to the Hornets.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because trades can't become official until Friday under NBA rules. The Klutch Sports agency says Ball agreed to a four-year deal worth $85 million.

Another Hornets free agent, Cody Zeller agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent C Cody Zeller has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021