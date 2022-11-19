Friday Night Frenzy: Nov. 18, 2022

Providence Day won its second-straight state championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week, Providence Day defeated rival Charlotte Christian, 55-13 for the NCISAA Division 1 state championship.

In a rematch from the regular season that the Knights won despite trailing by 20 twice, they fought to stay in it again, this time spotting the Chargers a 21-0 lead.

Cameron Estep found L.J. Porter for a first-half touchdown to cut the Providence Day lead to 21-6.

But the Chargers clamped down on defense this time around, forcing a handful of turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by Brody Barnhardt.

Jadyn Davis and the offense capitalized time after time.

In the second half Davis, one of the top junior quarterback recruits in the country, connected with Channing Goodwin for the score.

In the end, the Chargers rolled for their second-straight state championship.

MOUNTAINEERS SURVIVE AND ADVANCE

In the third round of the 3A playoffs, Kings Mountain didn't lead West Charlotte until there were 10 seconds left in the game.

QB Lamont Littlejohn surged into the end zone on a keeper, and that would prove to be the difference as the Mountaineers beat the Lions 22-19.

Kings Mountain will host East Lincoln in the quarterfinals.

West Charlotte, riding a playoff push, scored first on a Julian Carmichael interception return for a touchdown to take a 6-0 lead.

Trailing 12-0, Kings Mountain got on the board during the first half when Caleb Holland ran for a 35-yard touchdown.

But in the second half West Charlotte's Scottie Cooper burst through the line of scrimmage for a 50-yard score and a 19-7 lead.