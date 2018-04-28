CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Ian Thomas sat in the living room of his family's home in Baltimore watching the NFL draft with his siblings when the Panthers called his name with the 101st pick on Saturday. There were times in his life where he didn't think this moment would happen, and harder times when his family couldn't be together.

Thomas was eight years old when his mother died. He was nine when his father passed away a year later. They were two unexpected deaths that left Thomas and his eight siblings without parents, forcing them to separate into different foster homes at a young age.

That changed for Thomas though, when his older brother turned 19. He adopted Thomas and two of his siblings.

"He knows how much love I have for him and how much love he has for all of us and it's just a blessing to have him as an older brother and a role model," Thomas said.

His older brother was beside him when the Panthers called his name, and together his siblings celebrated a moment that a young boy thought might never happen.

"It's great. Everyone's recording it. I see some tears here and there, but it's great. Especially knowing where we came from and how far we came. That's a blessing in itself," Thomas said.

The unthinkable tragedies he endured at a young age were just the beginning of a story where he worked hard for every blessing. Thomas was the most valuable player on the Digital Harbor High School football team, but went to a junior college for two years.

It took him away from his family in Baltimore and to Nassau Community College in New York. In his two years there, he was an All-Conference selection, team captain and leader on the 2014 NFC Title team. He was rated the number two junior college tight end by ESPN when Indiana came calling.

"My athleticism in the pass game and strength in the run game. Having that in my game is what makes me me," Thomas said.

He earned an All-Big Ten Honorable mention and finished second among Big Ten tight ends with 15 yards per reception his senior year. When his season wrapped up and the NFL draft process heated up, he leaned on his brother.

“He's always been telling me to stay cool, everything will work itself out. What's meant to be will be,” Thomas said.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, what was meant to be for Thomas became a reality. He said it was a tribute to the support he’s had through every school, from every coach, and especially from the brother who raised him.

“I just always thank him any chance I get for helping us growing up and helping me become the man I am today,” Thomas said. “It’s a dream come true.”

