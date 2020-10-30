Future of Charlotte FC on display Saturday in Uptown

The franchise's Academy teams will provide a glimpse in to the program's MLS future

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC will not take the field until 2022, but on Saturday, fans can see the team's future.

Charlotte FC's U-15 and U-17 academy teams will play matches against Atlanta United's academy teams, a natural "I-85 rivalry."

Limited tickets can be reserved here, and gates open at 11 a.m. for the U-17 match. The U-15 match will follow around 2:30 p.m.

The MLS awarded Panthers owner David Tepper the franchise in December, and the team was named over the summer.

Technical Director Marc Nicholls told WCNC Charlotte that some players on the U-17 academy team could be on the pitch for Charlotte FC in 2022.