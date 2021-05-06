Future UNC baseball player scores 5 touchdowns as Salisbury wins state championship

QB Vance Honeycutt led the Hornets to their fourth title

RALEIGH, N.C. — He'll play baseball in college, but Vance Honeycutt is quite the quarterback.

Salisbury's signal-caller accounted for five touchdowns as the Hornets defeated St. Paul's, 42-14 to capture the 2AA state championship at NC State in Raleigh.

Honeycutt ran for four touchdowns, and added a passing touchdown in the fourth quarter, and was named MVP of Salisbury's fourth state title.

JyMikaah Wells also ran for a score, and was named Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the game after rushing for 144 yards on 22 carries.

Nicholas Hall was the Most Outstanding Defensive Player with 10 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

Honeycutt's touchdown pass went to Jalon Walker.

Salisbury is coached by Brian Hinson.

