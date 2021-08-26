Game in Charlotte vs. ECU could set App State attendance record

The Mountaineers will serve as the home team against the Pirates at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Appalachian State's game against ECU in Charlotte on Sept. 2 could break the Mountaineers home attendance record.

So far, about 31,000 tickets have been sold, according to the Charlotte Sports Foundation.

App State, which will serve as the home team, tells WCNC Charlotte that the program's attendance record for a home game is 35,126.

That mark was set in 2017 when Wake Forest visited Boone.

The foundation says that many walkup ticket sales are expected for the game, which kicks off the Duke's Mayo Classic weekend.

Two days after the Pirates and Mountaineers square off, No. 3 Clemson will play No. 5 Georgia at the stadium, with ESPN's College GameDay broadcasting from Romare Bearden Park.

"It'll be the best weekend in all of college football," Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Danny Morrison said. "We're looking forward to have these fabulous matchups showcase the city of Charlotte."

The foundation, which also helps put on the Duke's Mayo Bowl game, expects about 100,000 spectators and visitors due to the pair of games.

"It couldn't come at a better time," Morrison said. "Especially for the hospitality industry that's been crushed. Just to have hotels full and restaurants and just the vibrancy of Charlotte, it'll be fun to get everybody back."

Clemson-Georgia is sold out, though there are likely tickets available on the secondary market.

Based on Bank of America Stadium's recently announced COVID-19 protocols, fans for college games must wear masks in indoor spaces at the venue, including on the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.