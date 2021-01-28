Gamecocks dominate Georgia 83-59, end three game losing streak

Keyshawn Bryant led the way for the Gamecocks with 19 points off the bench.

Frank Martin and the Gamecocks needed that one.

The Gamecocks defeated Georgia 83-59 Wednesday night, ending their three game losing streak.

"It was fun to watch, the unity and connectedness we played with defensively," says Frank Martin after the game. "We started to play better and everyone was on the same page."

Keyshawn Bryant led the way for the Gamecocks as he had a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Bryant, who missed most of December and half of January, is averaging 22.0 points in his four games since returning.

"This game is really going to give us confidence going forward." Bryant said after the game.

Jermaine Couisnard also added 18 points, AJ Lawson scored 12 points and Justin Minaya scored 10.