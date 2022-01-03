Gamecocks rally to beat App State in Uptown

South Carolina met the Mountaineers at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While the MLB lockout continues and games are canceled, college baseball plays on.

South Carolina and Appalachian State met for a classic in Uptown on Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers got things started with a grand slam off the bat of Charlotte native Hunter Bryson in the first, and took an early 5-0 lead.

But the Gamecocks rallied.

In the fifth inning, Braylen Wimmer singled home two runs.

Andrew Eyster followed with a two-run double down the left field line, and scored on a wild pitch.

South Carolina went on to win the game, 9-6.

The Sunbelt Rentals Collegiate Baseball Series at Truist Field continues March 11 when the Charlotte 49ers take on App State.

College baseball still here and still awesome. In Uptown #AppState hit a grand slam and then with #Gamecocks threatening Trey Jernigan came in out of the pen and got two strikeouts with the bases loaded pic.twitter.com/1ZqEQzWjEr — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 2, 2022

Charlotte will then play Davidson on March 23, and the series wraps up with South Carolina and North Carolina clashing on April 5.