Gamecocks rally to beat App State in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While the MLB lockout continues and games are canceled, college baseball plays on.
South Carolina and Appalachian State met for a classic in Uptown on Tuesday night.
The Mountaineers got things started with a grand slam off the bat of Charlotte native Hunter Bryson in the first, and took an early 5-0 lead.
But the Gamecocks rallied.
In the fifth inning, Braylen Wimmer singled home two runs.
Andrew Eyster followed with a two-run double down the left field line, and scored on a wild pitch.
South Carolina went on to win the game, 9-6.
The Sunbelt Rentals Collegiate Baseball Series at Truist Field continues March 11 when the Charlotte 49ers take on App State.
Charlotte will then play Davidson on March 23, and the series wraps up with South Carolina and North Carolina clashing on April 5.
The Charlotte Knights will open their home schedule on April 12.