Fair-weathered fans? Gamecock football players dish on the State Fair

With the South Carolina State Fair going on across the street from Williams-Brice Stadium, more than one Carolina football player may be walking the grounds there.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair wraps up Sunday and among the thousands of customers who have made their way to Bluff Road are a number of Gamecock football players who have made the trip to the annual destination.

Defensive lineman Zaach Pickens has made the trip as he consumed a donut burger and the lemonade. Pickens also mentioned he and a couple of his teammates lost more than $100 trying to win a scooter.

That was better than Spencer Rattler's day at the fair which was plagued by rain before he made an early exit, but not before buying a hot dog.

Head coach Shane Beamer has not been able to find time to go to the fair although his kids have done so. When Beamer was an assistant at Carolina, the football offices were located at the Floyd Football Building, located just outside the North End Zone. That made for an easy walk across George Rogers Boulevard to the state fair.