Beamer makes another addition to his staff

Shane Beamer will hire Memphis assistant Pete Lembo to be his special teams coach and associate head coach, that according to Pete Thamel from Yahoo Sports.
Lembo is in his second season at Memphis after stops at Rice and Maryland. He is also a former head coach at Ball State.
He is the second known assistant coach coming in from the outside to join Beamer's staff. Erik Kimrey is leaving his position as the longtime head football coach at Hammond School to join the Gamecock staff as tight ends coach.