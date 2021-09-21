The SEC releases the 2022 football schedules

The Gamecocks will kick off next season at home against Georgia State, the first meeting between the Panthers and South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Southeastern Confernce released the 2022 football schedules for its member institutions and the first game for South Carolina will be against a team led by a former Gamecock assistant.

South Carolina will open next year's season at home on September 3 with the very first meeting with Georgia State, a Sun Belt Conference member from Atlanta. The Panthers are led by Camden native Shawn Elliott, the former Carolina offensive line coach who was also the interim head coach for the final six games of the 2015 season. He would stay as offensive line coach for the first season of the Will Muschamp era before taking the job at Georgia State.

In week two, the SEC schedule begins with a trip to Fayetteville to face Arkansas. The Gamecocks and Razorbacks have history as they entered the SEC together in 1992 and from 1992-2013, the two teams were permanent cross-division rivals. South Carolina won the last meeting by a 48-22 score in Columbia in 2017.



The Gamecocks and Georgia Brenew their rivalry on Sept. 17 in Columbia in the SEC home opener.



Another first time meeting will take place on September 24 as the Charlotte 49ers head down I-77 to face the Gamecocks. A member of Conference USA, the 49ers' wide receivers coach is former Lakewood and Ridge View head football Perry Parks.

The three-game homestand wraps up on Oct. 1 when they host in-state FCS rival South Carolina State. Back in 2007, the HBCU school from Orangeburg made its first trip ever to Williams-Brice Stadium to face the Gamecocks. South Carolina has won that game, 38-3, before winning 38-14 in 2009.



The Gamecocks are on the road on Oct. 8 at Kentucky and then after an open date, they will host Texas A&M on Oct. 22 and Missouri on Oct. 29.

In November, the month begins with road trips to Vanderbilt and Florida before hosting Tennessee on Nov. 19. The regular season ends with a trip to Clemson on Nov. 26.