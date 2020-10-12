Gamecock offensive lineman declares for the NFL Draft

Sadarius Hutcherson announces he has played his last down for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina's most veteran offensive lineman is officially getting ready what he hopes is a long and fruitful NFL career.

Sadarius Hutcherson announced on Twitter that he is declaring for the NFL Draft. He is the third Gamecock player in the last two days to declare for the draft following Shi Smith and Ernest Jones.

A four-year starter, Hutcherson played both guard and tackle during his career which saw him start every game over the last three seasons.

A few weeks ago in the wake of the Will Muschamp firing, Hutcherson met the media for the usual Tuesday news conference to preview the upcoming game and Hutcherson was asked why he decided to not opt out and get an early start on a professional career.

"At the end of the day, my guys need a leader," Hutcherson said in late November.

"They look up to me and a few other players. It wouldn’t be right for me to leave. At the end of the day, I’m finishing it out; I was raised that way. My mom and dad always raised me to finish anything that I start, and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to finish these last two games like a man, regardless of whether we win or lose. I’m not going to trade these guys for anything in the world. I will play any game, if we have a bowl game, I’m still going to play, regardless of what happens.”