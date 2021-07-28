SEC announces 2022 conference opponents for men's hoops

One of the home games at the Colonial Life Arena this season will be against Kentucky.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina men's basketball schedule is coming into focus with Wednesday's reveal by the Southeastern Conference of the conference opponents for the upcoming season for all of its member institutions.

South Carolina will face its permanent opponents - Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee - along with Auburn and Vanderbilt in a home-and-home series in 2022.

In addition to its home-and-home series opponents, Carolina will also host Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri at the Colonial Life Arena in 2022.