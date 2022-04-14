South Carolina will end spring practice Saturday under the lights

The Gamecocks will hold their Garnet and Black Spring Game Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach hopes there will be a large contigent of fans who show up to Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night to watch the 15th and final workout of spring practice.

The annual spring game is one of the 15 allotted spring practices and it will be under the lights for the first time in recent memory.

There will be a pre-game concert by Patrick Davis and a post-game fireworks show.

But the headlining event is the two hours or so of work which will simulate an actual game unlike the 2021 Spring Game which was heavy on drills and light on scrimmaging due to a depleted roster.