Gardner-Webb football upsets Elon

The Runnin' Bulldogs come back from a 17-0 defecit to win 42-20.

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Gardner-Webb's wait was worth it.

The Runnin' Bulldogs rattled off 42-straight points on Saturday, to overcome a 17-0 deficit and beat No. 24 Elon, 42-20.

“This was a program-building win,” Head Coach Tre Lamb said “I think we were too hyped up to start the game. "In the second half, we stayed together and I think, once we cut it to one score, the momentum just kept building in our favor.”

The win was the first for Lamb, who despite being in his first season, was hired over a year ago in December 2019.

The team had to wait to play after the Big South waited until Spring to play.

The team had a wild celebration in the locker room, even lifting Lamb up onto their shoulders.

Gardner-Webb will host Presbyterian at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 6.