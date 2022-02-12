Gardner-Webb looks to 'shock the world' in FCS Playoffs

Runnin' Bulldogs make it to second round in first trip to the tournament

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — On Thursday night Tre Lamb gathered his Gardner-Webb team for a message before the team's trip to Virginia to take on William & Mary in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

"Shock the world, believe you can get it done and play with great confidence," Lamb said.

The 33-year-old is the second-youngest coach in FCS, and has the Runnin' Bulldogs in the playoffs for the very first time, even knocking off Eastern Kentucky in Round 1 on the road.

"I told our team we've earned the opportunity, we've earned the right to be here," he said. "This is a really good football team. We're hot right now. I want to see this team keep playing football."

Gardner-Webb won the Big South Championship for the first time since 2003 to clinch their spot in the postseason.

Kick off against William & Mary is Saturday at 2 p.m.

"The big thing is wanting to do it for our community and our alumni," running back Narii Gaither said. "All the guys that played football before us. I know a lot of guys that wish they were in our position. We just keep fighting for those guys."

