Gaston College sends baseball and softball teams to Junior College World Series

Rhinos are in first year of eligibility for Junior College posteseason events

GASTONIA, N.C. — After being dormant for a half century, Gaston College revived its athletics department just a few years ago.

And now both the Rhinos baseball and softball squads have made the Junior College World Series in their first year of postseason eligibility.

“Obviously a lot of work and people have contributed to it, from the president, on down to the board and academic support to make this happen," softball coach Michael Steuerwald said.

The softball team begins play on Tuesday in Alabama. Baseball takes the field Saturday in Colorado.

“This was the vision of Gaston College, this was the vision of our school president, the vision of our board of trustees," baseball coach Shohn Doty said. "They did what they needed to do from a standpoint of giving us the facilities and what we needed to come in and have a chance to be competitive right away. Our young men and obviously our young women have accepted that challenge.”

Doty, the baseball coach and athletics director, guided his group to a 49-win season so far.

The Rhinos are the first team from the state to make the series since Louisburg College in 2002.

"By Monday the talk will have gone from, gosh how cool is this? To let’s go win a national championship," Doty said.

The softball team has 43 wins. Pitcher Brantleigh Parrott is a true ace with a perfect 24-0 record.

The Rhinos are the first team from their region in seven years to make the World Series.

It's been a history-making couple of weeks for our baseball team. Please consider supporting both our baseball & softball teams as we make our way to the World Series. Thank you for your continued support!



“It’s been fun," Steuerwald said. "Obviously we’ve got one young lady Brantleigh Parrott who’s been throwing extremely well in the circle and has some phenomenal numbers. Every gameday it’s been somebody new in the lineup from top to bottom producing.”

Pinnacle moments for each program, happening so soon, and simultaneously.

“We love to see it," Steuerwald said. "From our end, obviously we’re trying to take care of our own business but at the same time you want the other team to be just as successful and win and move on as far as possible.”

The teams have a fundraiser to help support their respective trips. For more information on how to assist the Rhinos, click here.