Sheets following family tradition as Charlotte's latest minor league slugger

Gavin Sheets' father, Larry, was a home run hitter for the Charlotte O's in the 1980s

If you're driving on Mint Street during a Knights game and Gavin Sheets is at bat, you might want to pay attention.

Because he might send one through your window.

The big left-handed hitter has launched several home runs over the Truist Field short porch in right field and some of them have cleared the park.

"I've had some good ones here," he said. "If you catch it to right, it'll definitely go."

Sheets is a former Wake Forest Demon Deacon and second-round pick of the White Sox.

This year he's batting .289 with six home runs, seven doubles and 26 RBI, playing outfield and first base.

In fact, Chicago called him up a few weeks ago but he didn't play.

But he did get a taste of the show.

"The biggest thing is feeling like I belong there, and that's how it felt," Sheets said. "And hopefully I get an opportunity to help that team."

Longtime Charlotte baseball fans might remember the name Sheets.

Gavin is the son of former Charlotte O's slugger Larry Sheets, who is paying a visit this weekend.

He hit 25 homers for the O's back in 1983, when the team played at Crockett Park.

He then went on to play parts of eight MLB seasons.

"This was my favorite place outside of big-league towns to play in," Larry said. "Just to have an opportunity to be back here and see him play is special."

Sheets was Cal Ripken Jr's roommate during their early minor league days.