General fans will not be allowed to attend Duke's Mayo Bowl

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Tuesday that the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Wisconsin Badgers will not be open for the general public to attend.

The decision was made jointly by county public health officials, Bank of America Stadium, and CSF after careful review of the most recent COVID-19 data and guidance.

Families and friends of the teams and bowl organizers will be the only spectators allowed in Bank of America Stadium. There will be no public ticket sales for the game.

“Our first priority when hosting the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is the safety of all participants, from the teams and coaches to the fans, staff and community,” said Executive Director Danny Morrison. “We look forward to Wake Forest and Wisconsin having a great game in Charlotte in front of their families and friends."