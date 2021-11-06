Georgia to play Michigan in College Football Playoff

UGA will dust itself off after losing the SEC Championship Game on Saturday night and now look ahead to the Wolverines.

ATHENS, Ga. — UPDATE: The Georgia Bulldogs will play Michigan in the College Football Playoff after being named the CFP No. 3 seed.

It was announced that the Dawgs and Wolverines will meet in the Orange Bowl in Miami on New Year's Eve.

The Georgia Bulldogs won't have long to lick their wounds following Saturday night's loss in the SEC Championship Game - UGA is still all but certain to head to the College Football Playoff, and on Sunday they'll learn their opponent.

Anyway, who needs an SEC title when you can win a national title?

It's just about universally agreed-upon that UGA, Alabama, Michigan and Cincinnati will be the teams selected to compete in the Playoff.

The only questions at this point really surround the small chance that Cincinnati is left out in favor of another team, possibly such as Notre Dame, and the ordering of things.

The basics

Who : Georgia Bulldogs

: Georgia Bulldogs What : College Football Playoff announcement

: College Football Playoff announcement When : Noon ET

: Noon ET Where: Televised on ESPN

Where UGA falls - if they would drop to No. 2, or No. 3 or even No. 4 - would determine whether they see Michigan or Cincinnati (or an unlikely outsider choice for the committee) or potentially face a rematch with Alabama in the Playoff semifinal.