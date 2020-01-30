CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Hall of Fame is preparing to induct the Class of 2020 on Friday night in Uptown Charlotte.

Five new members will join the HOF as part of its 11th class: Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Buddy Baker, Waddell Wilson and Joe Gibbs.

WCNC had the opportunity to talk with Gibbs ahead of the ceremony in which he shared his excitement for the honor, while giving credit to all those who helped him achieve success in the sport of NASCAR.

"I realize when you get something like this and honored with it, it's all the people that went with you that did it. I tell everybody that I wasn't very good at sports so I always got on team sports. I felt like if you had on a team in there when they get a victory you can take some credit for it. I did the same thing in NASCAR I got a good team and those guys did all the work," Gibbs said.

This isn't the first Hall of Fame for Gibbs, in 1996 he was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his success coaching in Washington, now over 20 years later he's excited to share this dream come true with his family.

"I think don't think you ever prepare for it. I think it is emotional. My life now is totally different. There will be 8 grandkids sitting out there in front of me and that's totally different. They weren't there for the football world and now they're getting ready to charge in life and a bunch of them love NASCAR and gonna probably be a huge part of our race team moving forward."