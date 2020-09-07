Tiger commits to playing next week at the Memorial

Tiger Woods will play next week at Jack's tournament, his first official event since mid-February

Tiger Woods will be making tracks to Dublin, Ohio.

On his Twitter account, Woods announced he will be playing at next week's Memorial Tournament. This will be his first tournament since Feb. 16 when he made the cut at the Genesis Invitational, but finished last among those who played the weekend at Riviera.

"I'm looking forward to playing in the Memorial Tournament next week. I've missed going out and competing with the guys and can't wait to get back out there," Woods wrote on Twitter.

Woods dealt with some stiffness in his back earlier this year, but he has said he would have been ready to defend his title at the Masters. But because of COVID-19, that tournament will not be held until November. The next major will be in three weeks - the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco.