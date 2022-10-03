Premium courses make Charlotte one of America's best cities for golf, study finds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's no secret that Charlotte is a great city for golfers, and now the Queen City has been named among the best U.S. cities for the sport.
Lawn Starter named Charlotte No. 30 in its annual rankings of the best cities for golf in the U.S. Lawn Starter ranked cities based on five categories: public course access, premium course access, training access, course quality and climate.
Unsurprisingly, Charlotte scored very well for its premium courses. This includes, of course, Quail Hollow Club, which recently hosted the Presidents Cup and is a regular stop on the PGA Tour.
Charlotte's rankings among best U.S. golf cities
Public course access: 128
Premium course access: 19
Training access: 83
Course quality: 40
Climate: 80
Charlotte wasn't alone representing the Carolinas on the list. Winston-Salem was tops among the two states, coming in at No. 6 overall. Durham, (19), Charleston (23), Greensboro (71), Raleigh (106) and Fayetteville (140) also made the top 150.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.