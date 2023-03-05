Harrisburg student gifted VIP experience at Wells Fargo Championship

Non-profit "Dream on 3" surprised Brayden Naylor Wednesday with a V-I-P experience at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A young fan got a really special surprise during the Wells Fargo Championship.

On Wednesday, a limo escorted 10-year-old Brayden Naylor from his elementary school to the Wells Fargo championship.

"He's worked so hard and he's so well deserved of all this," Jennifer Naylor, Braden's mom, told WCNC Charlotte.

"It's a dream for him but also you could say a dream for me too," Dallas Naylor, Braden's dad

Non-profit "Dream on 3" surprised Brayden Naylor Wednesday with a V-I-P experience at the Wells Fargo Championship.

A limo and a police escort brought him from his Harrisburg Elementary School to Quail Hollow Club.

Brayden got to tour the Titleist trailer and also got his own custom set of golf clubs, which will go to good use.

"It's a proud moment seeing him out there," Jennifer Naylor said. "This is his home, this is where he's comfortable."

Brayden's passion for golf started in his living room. He would copy the swings of players and mimic what they were doing.

"The swing that he has it's phenomenal, it's better than mine. It's all from the repetition of watching these guys on tv," Dallas Naylor said.

Brayden lives with Down syndrome, but that doesn't stop him from dreaming big. He aspires to be a professional golfer one day.

Brayden's family said they have a reward system in place, so if he's good at school they go to Topgolf on the weekend.

As for Brayden, he had a pretty good day and is ready to head back to the course.

Contact Colin Mayfield at cmayfield@wcnc.com or follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.