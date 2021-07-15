'It’s such an honor' | Indian Trail golfer wins Boys Junior PGA Championship tournament

“I’d like to thank my granddad for bringing me. Hopefully, we can keep momentum going into the rest of the summer.”

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Caleb Surratt and his grandfather Brad Surratt made the seven-hour road trip from Indian Trail to Lexington, Kentucky this week for the 45th Boys Junior PGA Championship. The long drive was certainly worth it -- he left with a win.

Caleb delivered a 1-under-par 70 in the final round of the four-day championship to finish 16-under, according to the PGA of America.

“It’s such an honor to win this tournament and be a part of the event put on by the great members of the PGA of America. This is a world-class event,” he said to the PGA of America. “I’d like to thank my granddad for bringing me. Hopefully, we can keep momentum going into the rest of the summer.”

Caleb's dad Brent Surratt told the PGA of America that Caleb and Brad have spent over 10 years going to golf tournaments across North Carolina together.

“Their relationship is special but changing. Ten years plus of Pop running him to golf tournaments all over North Carolina and trying to help coach him into a young man has trended into Caleb trying to help Pop figure out his smartphone so he can meet Caleb somewhere as Caleb’s now driving and now very much thinking for himself," Brent said.