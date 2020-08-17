x
Jim Herman rallies to win Wyndham, qualify for FedEx playoffs

Jim Herman holds the championship trophy after winning the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jim Herman rallied to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his third PGA Tour title and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs, shooting a 7-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Billy Horshel.

Known for his friendship with President Donald Trump, Herman overcame a four-stroke deficit in the final round at Sedgefield Country Club. 

He overtook Horschel with a birdie on the 71st hole. 

The 42-year-old Herman finished at 21-under 259. Horschel closed with a 65. He had a final chance to tie on the 72nd hole, but his 8-foot birdie putt slid left of the cup. 

Herman got into the playoffs, jumping from 192nd to 54th in the race for the 125 spots.

    

