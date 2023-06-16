This nonprofit takes the game of golf to teach kids valuable lessons

But without the help of the community, it wouldn't be possible to provide these future junior golfers with this opportunity.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The game of golf isn't just physically demanding, it's mentally challenging. That's exactly why the nonprofit A Perfect Swing Foundation sees the sport as a great youth-development tool.

"We are enhancing their communication, networking and leadership skills," Ashaunta Epps with A Perfect Swing Foundation said.

Business professionals who love golf are working with predominantly minority youth, giving them opportunities to get some hands-on training on the links.

"I think there is no secret when it comes to minorities on the course, it can be considered to be rare, but it's growing," Epps said.

The nonprofit hopes that by learning the game of golf, the children will gain valuable lessons that apply to the game of life, too.

"Learning golf today teaches them how to deal with disappointment, challenges, and what happens when things don’t go your way," Chris Word with Greenwood Golf said.

But without the help of the community, it wouldn't be possible to provide these future junior golfers with this opportunity.

"Every youth that comes into the program, the moment they get in, they get a new set a golf clubs that they can take with them," Epps explained. "So jhust like they have a basketball at home, or a football at home, now they have golf clubs at home. After they've been in the program for a year, every year, they get a new pair of golf shoes."

The hope is these kids will be prepared to play the game, feel comfortable on the course and be set up for success.

"There is nothing greater than seeing them walk into the clubhouse, and they know what to do to respond, react like they are supposed to be there," Epps said.

It's the perfect recipe for a hole-in-one.

Greenwood Golf is hosting its annual charity Juneteenth Golf Classic and Celebration Gala. The net proceeds from the events will be donated to A Perfect Swing. Find out more information about those events online.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.