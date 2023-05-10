PGA Tour event coming to Myrtle Beach

The tournament will feature a purse of $3.9 million with 300 FedExCup points awarded to the champion.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Pro golf is coming to Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Classic will make its debut in 2024 and will be part of the tour's FedEx Cup regular season. The tournament will feature a purse of $3.9 million with 300 FedExCup points awarded to the champion.

"We are thrilled to announce the debut of the Myrtle Beach Classic, an exciting new playing opportunity for our members in one of our country's most recognized and visited destinations," PGA TOUR President Tyler Dennis said. "With its incredible passion for golf, the Myrtle Beach community is a natural fit to bring this tournament to life. We look forward to partnering with Visit Myrtle Beach for a first-class tournament at a championship venue in Dunes Golf and Beach Club."

The Myrtle Beach Classic will be one of two stops in the Palmetto State for the PGA TOUR in 2024, along with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, an event that made its debut in 1969.

"South Carolina is known for our beaches and golf, and generations of visitors have enjoyed both in Myrtle Beach," Duane Parrish, director, the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said. "The Palmetto State has the weather, the landscapes and the variety of courses that make us the perfect destination for every kind of golf vacation. Hosting PGA TOUR events gives us an unparalleled opportunity to share that allure with golf viewers around the world. This four-year partnership is a huge win for Myrtle Beach golf and for the greater tourism industry, and it will undoubtedly inspire countless trips to 'The Beach' and to South Carolina as a whole."

This will be the first time in Myrtle Beach's history that a PGA tour event will happen on one of the Grand Strand's golf courses.

