Palmetto Championship replaces RBC Canadian Open on PGA Tour in 2021

The Palmetto Championship will be held at Congaree Golf Club in June, replacing the RBC Canadian open due to COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Friday that the Palmetto State will host a third PGA Tour event in 2021 with the Palmetto Championship at Congaree this June.

The event will take place June 7-13 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. The tournament was added to the schedule due to the PGA Tour's cancelation of the 2021 RBC Canadian Open because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The RBC Canadian Open will return to St. George's in 2022.



“South Carolina is open for business and we are proud to have the opportunity to take advantage of this unique opportunity,” Gov. McMaster said. “This nationally televised, elite tournament will give people from around the world a chance to see all that South Carolina has to offer and will jumpstart our tremendous tourism industry. We are grateful to the PGA TOUR and Congaree’s owner, Dan Friedkin, for this opportunity to highlight our great state.”

Golf is one of South Carolina's biggest economic markets with over 300 courses statewide. The Palmetto Championship at Congaree joins the annual RBC Heritage at Hilton Head and PGA Championship in Kiawah as stops on the biggest golf tour in the world. South Carolina also hosts the BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greenville each year.



“According to figures from 2019, golf generates an economic impact of $2.6 billion in South Carolina,” said South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Duane Parrish. “Our world-renowned and locally-loved golf courses will be front-and-center and front-of-mind for golf lovers all over the world for three consecutive months. As golf increases in popularity and the weather gets warmer, this is a perfect and timely opportunity to showcase golf in South Carolina.”