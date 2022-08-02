Presidents Cup names assistant captains for American team

Veteran golfers Webb Simpson and Steve Stricker will be captain's assistants for the American team in the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veteran golfers Webb Simpson and Steve Stricker were named captain's assistants for the American team at this September's Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club.

Quail Hollow typically hosts the Wells Fargo Championship, but was selected to host the Presidents Cup in September of 2021. The tournament, which pits an American team against an international squad, was postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19. The Wells Fargo Championship is expected to return in 2023.

This year's Presidents Cup marks the first time the prestigious event has been held in the Southeast. PGA veteran Trevor Immelman was named the captain of the international team, while Charlotte-born Davis Love III will lead the Americans. The tournament will run Sept. 19-25 at Quail Hollow Club.

Eight members of the teams are selected through rankings, which another four coming from captains' picks for a total of 12 golfers on each side. We don't yet know the players, but they're guaranteed to be among the world's best. The American team will be comprised of the top six U.S. players based on FedEx Cup points through this month's BMW Championship (Aug. 16-21).

The Presidents Cup is a match-play event held every two years between the best golfers from the United States and the best from the rest of the world. The U.S. has dominated the event, winning all but two tournaments since its inception in 1994.

Preparations are underway to re-route the course for the special event.

The property will be transformed from team cabins near the first tee to a re-routed course. Most notably, Quail Hollow's famed "Green Mile," the three holes that typically finish the course, will now be holes 13, 14 and 15. Event organizers say this sets up better for match play, which can be decided earlier than 18 holes.

"The drama and emotion, that is synonymous with match play," Adam Sperling, executive director of the Presidents Cup, said. "It's an incredible stage for dramatic competition."

